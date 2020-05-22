Ford focuses on laid off hospitality and skilled trade workers with new investments

The province says it wants to support laid off and unemployed hospitality and skilled trade workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's first Virtual Action Centre, an online counselling and training portal.

The government is committing $2 million to open the portal with UNITE HERE Local 75 to help 7,000 unemployed workers in the hospitality sector with online training, employment preparation, and stress management.

UNITE HERE is a union that represents workers in hotels, restaurants, racetracks and casinos, laundry and food service companies, airport concessions and apparel, textile and general manufacturing and distribution centres.

"Ontario's hotel and hospitality sectors create thousands of jobs across the province," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "This new virtual platform will make sure that those workers are supported as we gradually reopen the province and prepare our $35 billion tourism sector to welcome visitors back."

The government is providing an Ontario Tools Grant of $2.5 million in 2020-21 and $7.5 million in 2021-22 and ongoing for skilled trades workers.

You can find more information on the announcement here.