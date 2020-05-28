Ford focuses on long-term care homes once again in his daily briefing
Premier Doug Ford says there will be justice for seniors mistreated in long-term care homes.
Ford spent another day detailing how the province will handle allegations made in a military report into LTC facilities.
He says Ontario is extending the mandate of the Incident Management System Long-Term Care Table, the panel dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Ford also says he's been "taking bullets" for OPSEU union in recent days, but acknowledges union inspectors were not going into long-term care homes out of fear.
The inspectors were doing phone call check-ins instead.
He commends union head Smokey Thomas for getting them back in to do in-person check ups.
