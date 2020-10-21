Ford government accused of protecting companies that let seniors die from COVID

The Ontario NDP is accusing the Ford government of once again failing the families of the 1,900 people who have died from the coronavirus in long term care homes in the province.

Andrea Horwath issuing a statement following the introduction of a new bill which protects health care workers, businesses and non profits from COVID-19 related lawsuits.

Horwath says Doug Ford didn't protect those who died and is now protecting the very companies that let them die in horrible conditions.

The Ontario Long Term Care Association which has been lobbying for the bill for months says it would not absolve any provider from gross negiligence.

But the NDP leader says it denies families the day in court they deserve.