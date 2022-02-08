Ford government considers eliminating licence plate stickers

Sources say that the province is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.

The plan has not yet been finalized, but it could save motorists up to $120 annually.

According to sources, licence plate stickers would be removed for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, including pick-up trucks, and motorcycles.

Sources said that eliminating licence plate stickers would cost the government $1 billion per year in revenue.

An announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

If it moves forward the government would issue refunds to Ontarians who have renewed their licence plate stickers.

There are more than eight million vehicles currently registered in Ontario.