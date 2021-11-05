Ford government eases Ontario pit bull ban rules

Doug Ford's government has eased regulations related to the province's pit bull ban, allowing seized dogs that look like the prohibited breed to be released.

And several dog owners say the premier has indicated he'll go even further.

Ontario banned pit bulls in 2005 after two of them attacked a Toronto man.

Tommy Chang recently had his American Bully seized in Vaughan, Ontario, on suspicions it was a pit bull.

He and several other dog owners and animal advocates called on the Ford government to change the rules.

Chang says Ford contacted him personally and promised him the pit bull ban will be repealed in the future.

Deanna Wheeler had to send her dogs out of province after animal services near Owen Sound seized them believing they were pit bulls.

She says Ford called her too and told her he was fixing the situation.

