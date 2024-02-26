Ford government expected to announce post-secondary funding increase today

Ontario's colleges and universities minister is expected to announce funding today for post-secondary institutions to respond to their precarious finances.



A government-commissioned report released in November said that low levels of provincial funding to colleges and universities combined with a tuition cut and freeze in 2019 are posing a ``significant threat'' to the financial sustainability of the sector.



The report said that funding for publicly assisted colleges for full-time domestic students is at a lower level than every other province, while the Council of Ontario Universities has said at least 10 universities are facing operating deficits.



The expert panel recommended a one-time, 10 per cent increase in per-student funding to colleges and universities followed by inflationary increases in subsequent years, as well as a five per cent increase in tuition along with an ``equally generous'' increase to student aid.



Premier Doug Ford has already ruled out any tuition fee increases, but Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop is set to make an announcement today.



Dunlop's announcement is set to come as post-secondary institutions have recently been saying their situation has grown even more dire following a federal announcement earlier this year that the number of visas for international undergraduate students will be slashed, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half.