Ford government expected to introduce legislation to cut gas prices

It looks like the Ford government is going to take aim at high gas prices.

A senior government source has told CP24 that legislation is expected to be introduced today.

It would cut gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting on July 1.

Gas prices in the province have prompted some to call on Ford to fulfill his election promise to further cut the gas tax and provide some relief to motorists.

The average cost of a litre of regular gas in Niagara is $1.65.