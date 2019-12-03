The Ford government has introduced a new bill that would shield farmers from what the Conservatives describe as animal rights activists.

The legislation would create so-called ``animal protection zones'' and increasing fines for trespassing.

Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman says the bill will also make it illegal to obstruct trucks carrying farm animals.

Toronto Pig Save protestors have a long history of protesting outside Fearman's meat processing plant in Burlington.

The proposed bill includes fines of up to 15-thousand dollars for a first offence and up to 25-thousand for subsequent offences, up from the current maximum trespassing fines of 10-thousand dollars.



