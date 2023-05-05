Ford government looking to change rules around hunting dogs

Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits.

Hunters say there is a growing demand for the dog sport -- which is often referred to as training and trialing -- while animal advocates call it a cruel practice for the captive prey.

The province's natural resources and forestry minister says the government wants to allow more of the hunting facilities to prevent the sport from moving underground.

The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters say the sport is safe with regulations in place for all animals involved.

But advocacy group Animal Justice says the practice is cruel and the dogs are trained to kill captive coyotes.

In 1997, then-premier Mike Harris's Progressive Conservative government began phasing out the practice by ceasing the issuance of licenses that are required to operate dog trial areas in the province.

It also made it illegal to sell or transfer those licenses.

The Doug Ford government is looking to grant new licenses over a 90-day period and allow those licenses to be transferred to others.

The province's proposals are out for public comment until May 18th.

