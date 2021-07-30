Ford government outlines plans, selected companies for Ontario Place redevelopment

Three companies have been selected to redevelop the Ontario Place theme park on Toronto's waterfront.

Premier Doug Ford announced this morning that Live Nation, Therme Group and Ecorecreo Group were selected from a 2019 call for development proposals.

The site was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses and Ford's government has said it wants to make the space into an impressive attraction.

Officials say costs and timeline for the project are still being finalized, but they expect new amenities may be completed by 2030.

Therme Group is set to build an all-season park including pools, waterslides, sports services botanical spaces and eight acres of free parks and beaches.

Live Nation will redevelop the amphitheatre into a year-round venue with expanded audience capacity.



