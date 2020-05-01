Ford government releases COVID-19 business guidelines

The Ford government is releasing a list of workplace guidelines for when the businesses in the province can open up again.

More than 60 guidelines were developed by Ontario's health and safety associations for retail, health care, construction, transportation, emergency services, and transit sectors.

Some of the guidelines include washing clothes as soon as workers return home, refusing to accept reusable bags and containers, and holding meetings outside or in a large space.

The province has also hired 58 new inspectors to help communicate the guidelines.

The guidelines can be found on the government's website.