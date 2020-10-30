Ford government says its not taxing marriages

The provincial government says accusations that it's looking to slap a tax on marriage are based on misinformation.



Former Liberal politician Stephen Blais has tweeted the province plans to stop married couples from taking the other's last name or hyphenating their last names.



But a government aide says planned amendments to the Change of Name Act won't stop people from ``assuming'' their spouse's surname and changing government documents such as a driver's licence for free.



The cost of a legal name change on a birth certificate would increase to 137-dollars from the current 25-dollars -- but the province says very few couples chose this option.