Ford government to pass extended state of emergency
The Ontario legislature will reconvene today to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.
There's no word on how many politicians will attend the session in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
The government is also expected to pass five other bills to change some regulations for school boards, post-secondary institutions and municipalities.
Yesterday the Premier expressed his frustration once again with the number of people being tested for COVID-19.
Ford says it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand the more testing you do the better.
Provincial health officials say they expect to be testing 8,000 people a day by tomorrow, but it is still well below the goal of 13,000 a day.
