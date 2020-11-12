Ford government to release new COVID-19 modelling data at 3:00 pm

As Ontario continues to see record COVID-19 numbers, we're expected to hear new modelling data from the province today.

The numbers are expected to reflect the current situation in Toronto and Peel, Ontario's two biggest hot spots.

The data will also likely show where the provincial case numbers will go in the next month, and what impact the new colour coded system is expected to have on those numbers.

The information is compiled by the University of Toronto.

The CBC is reporting epidemiologists are projecting the province will surpass 2,000 new cases per day by early December.

The projection comes as Ontario set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases yesterday with 1,426 cases.

The most cases were reported in Peel, which had 468 new cases. 384 in Toronto, 180 in York, 63 in Durham and 62 in Hamilton.

Niagara saw 28 new cases and one additional death yesterday.

Nearly 37,000 were completed.