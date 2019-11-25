Ford government unveils its plans for revamping health care in Ontario
The provincial government has announced the creation of the first of its new regional health teams.
Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that Mississauga Health will start providing service in 2020 to the area west of Toronto.
The government is in the middle of sweeping health care reforms, disbanding local health integration networks and putting 24 regional health teams in their place.
The plan will also see a number of provincial health agencies combined into one super-agency dubbed Ontario Health.
