Ford government will unveil new budget Nov 5th

The Ford government will release its 2020 budget next month.

The financial blueprint will be released November 5th and the government says it will focus on protecting the health and safety of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing much-needed supports to families, workers, and employers, and laying the foundation for future growth, renewal and economic recovery.

"The Budget I will be introducing on Thursday, November 5 will provide a three-year outlook that will build on our government's $30 billion response to COVID-19," says Finance Minister Rod Phillips. "We will get back on the traditional budget calendar with another multi-year update by the end of March 2021 that will outline a plan to return Ontario to a fiscally sustainable path."

