Ford has unveiled its new Mustang at the opening of the Detroit Auto Show.

The Mustang, unveiled Wednesday night at a big outdoor event along the Detroit River attended by about 3,000 Mustang enthusiasts and Ford employees.

The seventh-generation Mustang, which goes on sale next summer, may well be the last gas-powered version of the muscle car as Ford powers more of its lineup with batteries.

The company plans for half of its global production to be electric by 2030.

The new Mustang is built on the same underpinnings as generation six. But it gets an all-new look inside and out with a revamped 5-liter V8 in the GT and a new 2.3-liter turbocharged four for lower trim lines.

The V8's up to 500 horsepower tops any other Mustang engine, and the four-cylinder will be more efficient than its predecessor.

