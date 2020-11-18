Ford hints that new lockdown measures could be coming to hot spots

Premier Doug Ford says he'll announce targeted new measures on Friday aimed at lowering COVID-19 cases in provincial hot spots.

Ford says new measures must be implemented in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region because hospitals in those areas are reaching capacity.

The premier did not provide further details today but says the province is looking at lockdowns if case rates continue to grow.

Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 today and 32 new deaths -- including 463 cases in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto, and 178 in York Region.