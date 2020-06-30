Ford in favour of mandatory mask rules for various municipalities

Premier Doug Ford says he's in favour of different regions and municipalities instituting mandatory masks as necessary to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford made the comment at his daily COVID-19 briefing after Toronto Mayor John Tory asked city council to make masks mandatory in public indoor settings.

The mayors of Mississauga and Brampton say they also intend to impose similar rules after Ford yesterday rejected a call for a province-wide order making masks mandatory.

The premier indicated today that he would not be changing his mind -- saying Toronto and Peel are different than Kenora and Rainy River.