Ford in good mood after seeing latest Ontario COVID-19 projections

It appears Ontario residents are doing a good job keeping COVID infections down.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says good news is on the way as the province continues to deal with the pandemic.

He says the update on Ontario's cases will be unveiled tomorrow in a new projection.

Ford says "It's going in the right direction. It has put me in a good mood. I look at what's happening around the world and everyone here is doing a good job.".

When it comes to Christmas during the pandemic, Ford says it's a few months away and encourages residents to keep working to keep numbers down.

Ontario is reporting 834 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths related to the coronavirus.

Niagara is reporting 12 new cases today along with one new death.