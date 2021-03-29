Ford in Niagara Falls making an announcement

Premier Doug Ford is in Niagara today making an announcement and meeting with local politicians.

Ford is joined by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m.

Ford and MacLeod joined Niagara in the Morning today discussing various topics including vaccine rollout in Niagara, and reopening the casinos.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati tweeted a picture of the three, saying it was good to have the ear of the politicians.