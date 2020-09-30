Ford is deeply troubled by new info showing Ontario could see 1000 cases/day in two weeks time

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls the latest COVID modelling trends 'deeply troubling'.

The province released updated modelling today showing we could see daily counts of COVID-19 hit 1000 by the first half of October.

Ford recapped his latest daily announcements which will increase testing, contact tracing, hire more health care workers, and limit visits to long-term care homes in hot spots.

Earlier today we learned of 625 new cases today across Ontario, along with 4 new deaths.