Ford kicks off re-election campaign two years early

Despite the hoards of protestors and a controversy surrounding a CBC reporter, the Premier used the party's annual policy convention to officially kick off his re-election campaign.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls this weekend as Ontario Conservatives met inside.

Labour leaders hinting over the weekend, there is a chance of a union led general strike to fight public service cuts.

Meanwhile, the Tories taking heat after a security guard at the convention centre interrupted a report by a CBC reporter telling him to get off private property.

While the party has apologized for the incident, Viking Security told CBC News, even though it was hired by the convention centre, it was acting on instructions from the party to remove any media from the property.

The Ford government is refusing to comment on the report.