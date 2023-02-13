Ford makes 'specific recommendations' on fed health-care deal at premiers' meeting

Ontario Premier Doug Ford believes the federal government will accept his recommendations on the sustainability of a new health-care deal.



The premiers of the provinces and territories discussed Monday the offer on the table from Ottawa about boosting health-care funding.



The federal government has offered more than $46 billion to provinces and territories to augment the Canada Health Transfer.



The premiers say the deal amounts to a bump in the feds' share of health-care dollars to 24 per cent from 22 per cent _ less than the 35 per cent share premiers called for.



Ford has said Ontario will take any new health-care dollars, but wants a commitment much longer than the 10 years Ottawa has proposed.



Ford's office says the premiers had a ``very productive and positive'' discussion about Ottawa's proposal.