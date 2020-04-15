Ford opens door to systemic long-term care changes

Premier Doug Ford is opening the door to systemic changes to the long-term care system in Ontario, as more than 140 residents have died in COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ford says it will be necessary to take a closer look at cracks in the system and this crisis will give the province an opportunity to create higher standards.

Ontario has issued a 14-day emergency order preventing long-term care staff from working at multiple homes.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has acknowledged that some outbreaks in long-term care homes have been the result of staff who work in two or three facilities inadvertently bringing in the virus.

Health-care worker unions have long raised the issue, saying staff often work at multiple facilities because they're unable to get full-time positions.

Long-Term Care Minister Merrillee Fullerton says Ontario will work with the federal government to address wages for those workers while they are prevented from working at more than one home.