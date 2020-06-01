Ford opens Monday briefing by commenting on Floyd death before announcing new hydro rate for Ontario

Premier Doug Ford launched his Monday briefing by commenting on George Floyd's death.

Ford says 'people are hurting and this means coming face to face with the most troubling issues we have as a society. By facing them and working together we can start to address them.'

He says that this has been the hardest year of our lifetime, and we have faced obstacles no one could have predicted.

'My government will stand with you, and we will support you through difficult times.'

He went on to announce a hydro plan for Ontario homes and small businesses which will see new rates until Oct 31, 2020.

"In addition, the government recently announced that it will continue the suspension of time-of-use (TOU) electricity rates and, starting on June 1, 2020, customers will be billed based on a new fixed COVID-19 Recovery Rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour."

The new rate is automatic.

He also promised that no one would have their power cut off due to non-payment until the end of July.