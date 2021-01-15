Ford ousts Tory legislator from caucus after anti-lockdown letter
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his government from caucus for speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ford says today that legislator Roman Baber will no longer sit as a Progressive Conservative and cannot run for the party in the 2022 election.
The move comes after Baber issued a public letter today calling on Ford to end a provincial lockdown.
In the letter, Baber argues that lockdowns are causing a number of other serious problems including mental health and addictions issues, and hurting businesses.
Ford calls Baber's letter ``irresponsible'' and accuses him of spreading misinformation.
Earlier this week, Ford imposed a second state of emergency and imposed a stay-at-home order in an effort to fight rising rates of COVID-19.
