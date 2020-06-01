Ford pledges to test more migrant workers and protect food chain following outbreaks at farms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is 'on this' when it comes to recent COVID-19 outbreaks in farms impacting migrant workers.

Ford pledges to ramp up testing for migrant workers across the province after a number of new farm outbreaks have been reported in recent days, including in St. Catharines.

Ford attributed a spike in Ontario's positive COVID cases to the farms, saying more than 80 migrant workers testing positive for the virus.

20 of Niagara's 23 new cases confirmed Monday were linked to an outbreak of the virus at Pioneer Flower Farms.

All employees at the plant have been isolated, and other workers who have symptoms or are at increased risk are being tested.

Meantime, The mayor of Norfolk County says 120 workers at a local farm have tested positive.

Kristal Chopp says in a statement that seven of the workers have been admitted to hospital.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said over the weekend that 85 migrant workers were affected and the Mexican government liaison had been notified

Approximately 20,000 migrant workers come to the Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses.