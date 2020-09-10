Ford prefers parents keep kids at home this Halloween and cancel trick-or-treating

Have you been struggling with the idea of taking your kids trick-or-treating during the pandemic this year?

Today, Premier Doug Ford spoke on the issue saying he would prefer parents not take their children trick or treating this Halloween.

He points to a recent struggle to keep its COVID-19 case numbers under control.

Ontario has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and reported 170 new cases today, including one more death.

Niagara had three new cases reported today, with 19 cases considered active.

Ford says the idea of children going door-to-door this year for Halloween as the pandemic continues makes him ``nervous''.



The premier says while it is still a month and a half away, he will want to discuss the issue with the province's health experts.

Ford says he is concerned because it is difficult to say where the province's virus case count will be by the end of October.

