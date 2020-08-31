Ford presses feds for longer border closure

Premier Doug Ford enlisted a giant chart over the weekend to press his case to keep the border closed beyond September 21st.

The chart compared Ontario and provincial case counts of the virus, with the staggering numbers we are seeing in some U.S. states.

Ford noting"I love our American friends but this is the reason prime minister, we can't open the borders, it's very simple."

The premier also saying he just wanted to show people they are doing a good job adding "we're different than the U.S. – Canadians listen a lot more than Americans do and I appreciate it."