Ford pushes for tighter border travel rules, and says he will spare no expense to fix LTC homes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked the federal government to tighten border travel to reduce the risk of variants coming into the province.
Ford made the address at his late mother’s home in Etobicoke where he is in isolation after being exposed to the virus.
Ontario is asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.
Ford says if he had the power he would shutdown Pearson airport.
"As long as you can fly into Buffalo and take a taxi into Ontario, we are not safe." He says he will do anything to keep vaccine-resistant variants out of Ontario.
Travellers arriving at Canada's international airports currently have to stay in a specially designated hotel for three days before completing a 14-day quarantine at home.
The province says there are reports of international travellers booking return flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing, and walking or driving across the border.
Ford also commented on long-term care homes as a report on the impact of COVID-19 on Ontario's LTC system is expected to be submitted to the province today by an independent commission.
Ford says he will spare no expense to fix long-term care homes.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video) *The Marksman (VOD) *Golden Arm (VOD/Digital) *Willy’s Wonderland (VOD)
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Madi FullerROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Madi Fuller
What the U.S. can learn from Canadian CannabisTim talks to Brock Prof Michael Armstrong on what the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity