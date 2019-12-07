Ford recalling trucks with electric tailgates

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years.

The vehicles involved all have electric tailgate releases that could fail due to water getting into the electrical wiring.

The tailgate could fail and open unexpectedly allowing any cargo in the bed to fall out.

There are no reports of injuries.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by mail during the week of Jan. 20.