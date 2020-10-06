Ford's advice on who should be sitting at your Thanksgiving table

The message is clear for Thanksgiving - stay within your household.

Premier Doug Ford is repeating his message that this year is like no other, and Ontario residents should celebrate the holiday with members of their own family.

Ford says there is one exception; if you have a loved one who lives alone or has a very small social circle.

Many families are struggling between the thought of Thanksgiving alone, or having family over as the pandemic's second wave starts to gain steam.

Ontario Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe gave a personal example, saying since her son lives alone, he will be joining her for Thanksgiving.

She says physically being with others over the holidays is important, but she repeated that unless you have a loved one-who has had very little contact with others- you should be staying within your household bubble.