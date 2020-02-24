Ford's stock takes a deep dive

The financial picture is getting worse for the Ford Motor Company after its stock plunged to a 52-week low.

It closed on Friday at $7.89 a share.

Automative analyst John McElroy says the stock is at its lowest since the Great Recession.

A Ford spokeman wouldn't comment on the stock price, but insists Ford's underlying business is still strong.

The plummet comes after automotive president Joe Hinrichs suddenly retired two weeks ago.