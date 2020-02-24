Ford's stock takes a deep dive
The financial picture is getting worse for the Ford Motor Company after its stock plunged to a 52-week low.
It closed on Friday at $7.89 a share.
Automative analyst John McElroy says the stock is at its lowest since the Great Recession.
A Ford spokeman wouldn't comment on the stock price, but insists Ford's underlying business is still strong.
The plummet comes after automotive president Joe Hinrichs suddenly retired two weeks ago.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way