Ford says all front-line health-care workers will be tested COVID-19 starting this weekend

Premier Doug Ford says symptomatic and asymptomatic front-line health-care workers will be tested COVID-19 starting this weekend.

Ford says there will also be a second round of testing at long-term care facilities -- and he says he's eyeing a provincial expansion of a mobile testing model announced today in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it will use drive-thru and trailer-based testing as part of a plan to begin random spot testing in the community next week.

Ford mused about using mobile testing vans as the province reported just over 11,000 tests had been completed in the last 24 hours -- well below the capacity of over 21,000.