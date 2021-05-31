Ford says back to school announcement will be made in next day or two

Premier Doug Ford says his government will announce a decision soon on whether schools will re-open for June.

Ford says the province is still reviewing the input he requested last week from dozens of medical experts and stakeholders on a potential re-opening of schools that were closed in April due to the third wave of the pandemic.

He told reporters today they're getting closer to a decision and he would have news for parents in the next day or two.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and Ontario's science advisory table have both recommended students be allowed to return to class for the last few weeks of the academic year.