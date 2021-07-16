Ford says damage done by a tornado in Barrie is 'shocking' and promises help

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pledging his support to residents whose homes were damaged in a tornado yesterday, saying the province will step up if insurance is insufficient to cover the costs of recovery.

Ford toured the ravaged south Barrie neighbourhood this afternoon, and spoke to several residents who were examining their homes or lending a hand to those affected.

He called the destruction -- quote -- shocking.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says more than 100 people have been displaced by the twister.

He says 11 people were injured, though all but two have since been released from hospital.

Environment Canada has given the tornado a preliminary rating of EF-2, meaning it had maximum wind speeds of 210 kilometres per hour.

The weather office says the damage path was about five kilometres long and up to 100 metres wide.

