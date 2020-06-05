Ford says details on stage 2 of reopening Ontario will come next week and fed cash 'won't cut it"

Premier Doug Ford says details on stage 2 of re-opening Ontario will be announced next week, but he says it will not begin immediately.

Ontario is currently in the first stage of reopening the province as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Ford also commented on the $14B of federal cash for the provincial and territorial governments to recover from COVID.

Ford wants up to $23B from the federal government to help the province recover and restart.

He says $14B for all of Canada "won't cut it."