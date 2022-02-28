Ford says end of vax pass not the 'Wild West'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says many public health restrictions may be lifting Tuesday, but it isn't "the Wild West."

The province's COVID-19 vaccine certificate system is set to end, and all remaining capacity limits for indoor public settings will be lifted.

Ford says the "light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every day," but people still need to be cautious because the pandemic isn't over yet.

The premier says he doesn't want to set a date yet for the end of mask mandates, but will listen to the advice of the chief medical officer of health.

Last week, the province's top doctor said masks mandates are staying in place for now, but when they are removed for public settings they will simultaneously be lifted in schools.

Ford says a change to masking policy might come in a few weeks or after March Break, but it's not "far away."

"I'm always going to follow the advice of the chief medical officer, health and science. And there's no doubt: still be cautious. This isn't going to be the Wild West," Ford said at a news conference on Monday.

"We're just glad through the hard work of everyone in Ontario, we're able to take the next step."

A coalition of children's hospitals, including SickKids in Toronto and CHEO in Ottawa, is urging the government to keep mask requirements for schools for now.

"Case counts and hospitalizations, while on the decline, remain high," the hospitals said in a statement. "Many children remain unvaccinated. Young children are still ineligible. The evidence is clear: Masking helps prevent transmission not only at school, but prevents kids from then spreading COVID-19 at home to unvaccinated siblings, family or community members."

Ontario reported 849 people hospitalized and 279 in intensive care due to COVID-19 on Monday, though not all hospitals report data from the weekend.

There were 842 people with COVID-19 in hospitals and 281 in ICU the previous day.

Ontario reported three more COVID-19 deaths.

There were 1,315 new COVID-19 cases being reported, but provincial policies limiting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.

Wastewater data being monitored by Ontario's science advisory table suggests that COVID-19 activity in the province is starting to rise again, after consistently declining since early January.