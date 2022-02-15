Ford says ending COVID-19 restrictions is despite truckers' blockades -- not because of them
Premier Doug Ford says his government is ending most COVID-19 restrictions in two weeks despite truckers' blockades -- not because of them.
Capacity limits are being lifted for restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres on Thursday -- fast-tracking changes that had originally been set to take effect next Monday.
Capacity limits will be lifted in all remaining indoor public settings and proof-of-vaccination requirements will end on March 1st -- although mask mandates will continue for now.
Ford says he had always maintained the restrictions would not last any longer than necessary -- and public health indicators have been improving, including hospitalizations.
