Ford says he needs more information from feds on COVID vaccines

Premier Doug Ford says he isn't getting the answers he needs from the federal government about COVID-19 vaccines.

Ford says he is seeking information on how much of what vaccine the province will receive and a clear delivery date.

The premier says he keeps seeing reports that other countries, such as the United Kingdom, are on track to start COVID-19 immunizations soon.

Moderna announced today that it is asking American regulators for approval to begin vaccinations in the U-S later this month.

Its chairman told the CBC yesterday that Canada is near the front of the line to receive the 20-million doses of vaccine it pre-ordered.