Ford says he needs more information from feds on COVID vaccines

ford nov 17

Premier Doug Ford says he isn't getting the answers he needs from the federal government about COVID-19 vaccines.

Ford says he is seeking information on how much of what vaccine the province will receive and a clear delivery date.

The premier says he keeps seeing reports that other countries, such as the United Kingdom, are on track to start COVID-19 immunizations soon.

Moderna announced today that it is asking American regulators for approval to begin vaccinations in the U-S later this month.

Its chairman told the CBC yesterday that Canada is near the front of the line to receive the 20-million doses of vaccine it pre-ordered.  

