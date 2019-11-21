Ford says he's learning French, offers a 'bonjour, comment ca va' as evidence
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is working on learning French and thinks it will be ``pretty easy'' to pick up.
He told Radio-Canada during the Progressive Conservative leadership race last year that he would be willing to learn it.
Ford said at the time that he wanted to be able to communicate with people in Quebec.
There are more than 600,000 francophones in Ontario.
When asked today if he was still committed to learning French, Ford said, ``Bonjour. Comment ca va?''
Ford says he believes every elected official should learn French, and thinks it will be pretty easy to learn, since he studied it from Grade 3 to Grade 9 in school.
