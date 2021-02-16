Ford says he will use "emergency brake" if cases spike
Premier Doug Ford says his government won't hesitate to use an ``emergency brake'' to swiftly move regions back into lockdown if COVID-19 cases spike.
Ford made the comment while defending a decision to lift a stay-home order today for 27 more health regions and transition them back to the colour-coded pandemic restrictions system.
But N-D-P Leader Andrea Horwath says it's clear the province is transitioning to disaster, with medical experts warning of a possible third wave of COVID-19 if stay-at-home orders don't remain in place.
The only regions still under those orders are Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay-Parry Sound.
-
New Orleans Mardi Gras is cancelled - for the first time ever!Tim talks to Jamie Gourges on Bourbon St. in New Orleans on the cancellation of Mardi Gras for the first time ever.
-
Domestic and intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemicCanada's Assaulted Women's Helpline fielded 20,334 calls between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period the previous year. Opportunities to leave the house to get help - such as daily trips to and from school - have in many cases been eliminated during the pandemic. The Assaulted Women's Helpline has had to expand services, and has received government funding to do so. Tim talks to Executive Dir Women's Place of South Niagara Jennifer Gauthier
-
view from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracyview from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracy