Premier Doug Ford says his government won't hesitate to use an ``emergency brake'' to swiftly move regions back into lockdown if COVID-19 cases spike.

Ford made the comment while defending a decision to lift a stay-home order today for 27 more health regions and transition them back to the colour-coded pandemic restrictions system.

But N-D-P Leader Andrea Horwath says it's clear the province is transitioning to disaster, with medical experts warning of a possible third wave of COVID-19 if stay-at-home orders don't remain in place.

The only regions still under those orders are Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay-Parry Sound.