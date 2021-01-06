Ford says it's up to hospital boards if Niagara Health CEO should lose job over Dominican trip

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is up to hospital boards at Niagara Health and St. Joseph's to decide if the CEO should be fired or resign for his holiday vacation outside of Canada.

Ford took questions from the media this afternoon following news last night that Dr. Tom Stewart went on vacation to Dominican Republic over the holidays.

When asked if Stewart should resign, Ford says it’s up to the Board to make the tough decision.

“I made the tough decision with my finance minister.”

Stewart stepped down as a member of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table last night.

A ministry statement says, "The people of Ontario have made countless sacrifices during the pandemic and it remains critically important that everyone continues to follow public health advice."

Stewart regrets the non-essential travel and says his actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of the staff at Niagara Health.

He was scheduled for vacation from December 18th - January 5th as the province prepared for and entered a province-wide lockdown after months of top medical experts advising against all non-essential travel.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle calls the news 'unbelievable and completely unacceptable. "So many hard working health care workers risking their lives and this is their CEO."