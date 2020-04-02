Ford says numbers will be hard to hear as Ontario prepares public release of modelling

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will release data Friday showing how many Ontarians could die from COVID-19 in various scenarios.

Ford had resisted calls to release that modelling as recently as Thursday, saying there were many different scenarios, but he now says medical experts will provide a public briefing Friday.

He says Ontario's chief medical officer of health needed time to compile figures that take into account the large influx of people, including snowbirds, returning to Canada and develop an accurate model.

Ford says the figures released will be stark, and may be ``a real wake-up call'' for people.

Nationally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he isn't able to share a national picture yet, but will be able to soon.

Ontario is reporting 401 more COVID-19 cases today, including 16 more deaths.