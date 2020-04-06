Ford says Ontario has enough health-care protective gear for one more week
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says recent restrictions on shipments at the United States border have left the province with just one more week's worth of personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
Ford told a few media outlets that a shipment of nearly three million masks was held up at the U.S. border over the weekend.
In a statement today, he says Ontario is ramping up its own production of personal protective equipment, but most of those supplies are weeks away from being in the hands of front-line health workers.
Ontario reported 309 new COVID-19 cases today, including 13 new deaths. There have now been a total of 4,347 cases in the province, including 1,624 patients who have recovered and 132 deaths.
There are outbreaks in at least 46 long-term care homes, including the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where three more residents died Sunday, for a total of 26 deaths in that home alone.
At least 451 health-care workers in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, representing about 10 per cent of all cases in the province.
-
Niagara IceDogs GM Joey BurkeThe OHL Draft
-
Professor Liette VasseurGetting back to basics, including home gardening
-