Ford says Ontario is experiencing a 'little spike' of COVID-19 but it's manageable

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is in the midst of ``a little spike'' of COVID-19 but that it is manageable.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations reported today in Ontario are up roughly 30 per cent compared to a week ago.

The province is reporting 857 people in hospital with the virus today, compared with 655 last Monday.

There is also a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, to 168 from 158 a week ago.

When asked about the situation today at an unrelated announcement, Ford said the ``little spike'' was expected and that he will continue to follow the advice of the chief medical officer of health.

He says the province has added more acute care beds and now has antiviral pills available, so it is well prepared.

