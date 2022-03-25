Ford says Ontario is ready for spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared for an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The province reported 667 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, the second day in a row that number has increased, and wastewater surveillance suggests cases are rising.

Ford says Ontario is well-positioned to deal with the increase, but isn't saying yet if he'll reintroduce any public health measures to respond to a surge.

Ontario is reporting 2761 new cases of COVID-19, but the province's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

Ford made the remarks while making an announcement for Ottawa's hospital.