Ford says Ontario standing firm on child care funding demands before making deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't budge on his demands as the province negotiates a deal with the federal government on affordable child care.

This week, Alberta became the eighth province to sign on to the federal Liberals' plan to spend $30 billion over five years to cut child care fees to an average of $10 per day across the country.

Ontario has not yet inked a deal, and the province's education minister has maintained that the current offer would see Ontario families paying more than $10 per day.

Ford says he won't ``make a deal for the sake of making a deal.''

He says Ontario is looking for more money than is currently on offer and with ``minimal strings attached.''

He again asked federal politicians and municipalities, some have considered entering their own talks with Ottawa, to stand with him.

The federal minister of families, children and social development said this week that Ontario had not submitted a plan of how it would spend the federal funds.

