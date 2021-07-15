Ford says Ontario will not have domestic vaccine passports for people to attend events etc.
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will definitely not be introducing any sort of domestic vaccine passport.
Quebec has announced one that would determine access to certain non-essential activities, but Ford says he's not in favour of that in Ontario.
He says people do receive a receipt after getting immunized, but he doesn't want to require that people present it.
Ford also says he is not in favour of mandating that health-care workers get vaccinated, saying it's our constitutional right to do it or not.
